Love Island: Gemma Owens sets sights on Luca Bish in tonight's episode

Elsewhere, 19-year-old Gemma went on her first date with 27-year-old Italian Davide Sanclimenti, having previously been in a couple with Liam Lewellyn.

According to The Daily Star, Gemma is said to make a move for the 23-year-old Brighton fishmonger.

Luca Bish

It is reported that Gemma tells Luca: “I am attracted to you. I definitely would want to get to know you.”

On tuesday, Luca’s teeth was a major talking point between Love Island fans on social media, with many twitter users stunned by how immaculate his pearly whites were.

The eighth season of the popular dating show returned to our screens at 9pm on ITV2 - seeing 11 new contestants enter the Mallorca villa looking for love and the £50,000 cash prize.

Who is Luca Bish?

Fishmonger Luca Bish, from Brighton, has been confirmed in the line-up for the upcoming series of Love Island.

The 23-year-old said: “When you actually look back at Love Island, you can see how many couples it’s genuinely made.

"I don’t know how many kids Love Island has made but there are a few aren’t there?”

Mr Bish currently has around 3,000 followers on Instagram.

Who are the other contestants?

Paige Thorne, a 24-year-old paramedic from Swansea.

Dami, Hope a 26-year-old senior microbiologist from Dublin.

Indiyah Polack, a 23-year-old hotel waitress from London.

Liam Lewellyn, a 22-year-old masters student from Newport, South Wales.

Tasha Ghouri, a 23-year-old model and dancer from Thirsk.

Davide Sanclimenti, 27, is originally from Rome and now living in Manchester, and works as a business owner.

Gemma Owen, 19, is a dressage rider and business owner from Chester. She is also the daughter of England footballer Michael Owen.

Ikenna Ekwonna, a 23-year-old pharmaceutical sales worker from from Nottingham.

Andrew Le Page, 27, a real estate agent from Guernsey, who now lives in Dubai.

Amber Beckford, a 24-year-old nanny from London.

Who are the current couples?

Dami Hope, a 26-year-old senior microbiologist from Dublin and Amber Beckford, a 24-year-old nanny from London.

Davide Sanclimenti, 27 and Gemma Owen, 19, a dressage rider and business owner from Chester

Ikenna Ekwonna, a 23-year-old pharmaceutical sales worker from from Nottingham is with Indiyah Polack, a 23-year-old hotel waitress from London.

Andrew Le Page, 27, a real estate agent from Guernsey, who now lives in Dubai is with Tasha Ghouri, a 23-year-old model and dancer from Thirsk.

Fishmonger Luca Bish, from Brighton was matched with Paige Thorne, a 24-year-old paramedic from Swansea.

Liam Lewellyn, a 22-year-old masters student from Newport is currently single

Who are the previous Love Island winners?

2015 - Jess Hayes and Max Morley

2016 - Cara De La Hoyde and Nathan Massey

2017 - Amber Davies and Kem Cetinay

2018 - Dani Dyer and Jack Fincham

2019 - Amber Gill and Greg O’Shea