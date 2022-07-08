Love Island: Luca Bish remains clear favourite to win following explosive recoupling

Viewers saw previous couples Dami, Indiyah, Andrew and Tasha all recouple with new bombshells creating tension as the Casa Amor challenge came to a close.

The Islanders were faced with the ever so difficult challenge to stick or twist, and recouple with one of the new bombshells from the past week.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Eyes were particularly on Andrew, Dami and Jacques last night, who thoroughly made the most of the ‘tests’ thrown their way during the girls’ time away.

However, Luca and Gemma stayed loyal to each other and are sitting at the top of the William Hill market at 13-8.

Despite Andrew choosing Coco, and Dami recoupling with Summer, viewers were surprised to see such angry reactions from the male Islanders, after their previous partners Tasha and Indiyah also decided to recouple.

However, Luca and Gemma stayed loyal to each other and are sitting at the top of the William Hill market at 13-8.

The only other two remaining couples from before Casa Amor – Davide & Ekin Su and Jacques & Paige – complete the top three in the market.

This is despite Jacques’ being called out by Cheyanne on his antics during Casa Amor, resulting in a sour argument with Paige later on, which is expected to carry on in tonight’s episode.

Andrew, who later claimed to still have feelings for Tasha, and Coco currently sit quite low in the William Hill Love Island market, tipped 66-1 to win.

Meanwhile, Tasha and new cheeky boy Billy have been awarded better chances at 33-1 - coincidentally, the same odds that Andrew and Tasha stand with.

READ MORE

As for the heartbreakers, Dami and Summer have decent odds at 28-1, while Indiyah and Deji sit at a more likely 16-1. However, the battle of the heartbreakers may dissolve, as Dami and Indiyah still sit as fourth favourites at 10-1.