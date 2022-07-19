Love Island: Luca Bish remains frontrunner to win despite upsetting viewers and his fellow islanders

In Sunday’s episode, movie night resumed in the villa and viewers were unimpressed by the Sussex fishmonger’s aggressive reaction to a clip being played of Billy Brown flirting with Gemma Owen – Luca’s current partner.

The 23-year-old warned that he wouldn’t go anywhere near Michael Owen’s daughter that night, and asked for the show to send in a bombshell so he could crack on with her.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

After movie night had concluded, Luca pulled the boys for a chat to ask Billy about the clip with Gemma.

Viewers were unimpressed by the Sussex fishmonger’s aggressive reaction to a clip being played of Billy Brown flirting with Gemma Owen

Billy admitted that they were flirting and that he’d only done it because he wasn’t sure about Gemma’s intentions and thought he could have a chance.

Later on, Luca rowed with Gemma over this, as the 19-year-old maintained that she didn’t do anything wrong.

Then, in last night’s episode, Luca apologised to Gemma for his behaviour.

The Brighton boy admitted he had overreacted and the pair, who have been a couple since week one of the show, moved forward.

Luca and Tasha during the Suck and Blow game. Drama began after Luca dropped a card and was asked to give a piggy back to the islander he believed was riding the coattails of their partner.

But Luca could not stay out of trouble for long, and was part of more villa drama that evening, when the islanders sat down to take part in a ‘suck and blow’ challenge.

Question cards were passed between the islanders via their mouths, and any islander who dropped the card had to answer a truth about a fellow islander.

Drama began after Luca dropped a card and was asked to give a piggy back to the islander he believed was riding the coattails of their partner.

He chose Tasha Ghouri, leaving her and Andrew Le Page less than impressed.

Tasha had the opportunity get in her own back in another classic Love Island – the Snog, Marry, Pie challenge.

After the challenge was over, Andrew expresses his anger to Luca, who he said he considered his best friends in the villa.

Luca explained to Andrew that he felt that Tasha had been getting to know every bombshell that walked into the villa, while keeping Andrew at arms length.

Tasha had the opportunity get in her own back in another classic Love Island – the Snog, Marry, Pie challenge.

She choose to pie Luca after his comment from the night before and said: “You have bad opinions about me and clearly you aren’t a good friend.”

Luca was not in the good books with a lot of the girls, with Paige and Danica also pie-ing the 23-year-old.

Despite upsetting a number of fellow islanders, fishmonger Luca is being tipped to win this year’s show at 7-2 by William Hill.

He is currently behind Adam Collard (2-1) and Davide Sanclimenti (11-8) – who are currently coupled up with Paige Thorne and Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu respectively.

HAVE YOU READ THIS?

Tony Kenny, head of Sponsorship PR at William Hill, said: “It appears the pressures of the villa are getting to everyone, even breaking up the boys.

"As the final draws closer, it’s interesting to see how the Islanders’ true feelings are emerging, and how these affect the villa’s dynamics.