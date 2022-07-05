Love Island: Brighton's Luca Bish accused of holding Gemma Owens hostage by Dami Hope

Luca looks at Dami

The couples are currently split up for the Casa Amor challenge, meaning the boys are spending this week with six female bombshells.

Dami and Andrew Le Page wasted no time in getting to know the new females on their first night together.

The 26-year-old Dami had a private chat Summer Botwe on the terrace and ended up kissing the 22-year-old from Hertfordshire.

Dami at the fire pit.

At the end of the night, the boys called a meeting at the firepit, where Dami told the rest of the group he wanted to ‘be open to the [Casa Amor] experience.’

Dami said: “I still feel like it’s unlikely for anyone to change my connection with Indiyah.”

Luca, while nudging Jacques O’Neill, replied: “Mate you’ve kissed her now, you can hug her [Summer] in bed.”

This annoyed Dami, who told the Sussex fishmonger to ‘stop egging people on’ and accused the 23-year-old of holding Gemma Owen ‘hostage’.

Luca and Gemma, who is Michael Owen’s daughter, have been in a couple since the first week of this year’s show.

Dami said: “I know you want to win this Love Island show, but relax man.

‘I don’t need to hold a girl hostage just because I’m afraid of what she’s going to do. I can let the girl be free.”

When asked by Luca to elaborate, Dami explained: “You are literally protecting her from seeing if there’s something potentially for her.

"I see how you are with Gemma, I just feel like you should be like that all the time, stop doing one thing with us. Just be like that all the time.”

The two eventually made up, but the words clearly rattled Luca.

