Love Island: Record-breaking nine contestants set to be sent home in fiery Casa Amor recoupling

Reports are suggesting that a record nine Love Island contestants have been sent home following the latest recoupling.

According to The Sun, presenter Maya Jama was present for the mass exodus, following the completion of the Casa Amor challenge.

The girls and boys are currently spilt into two separate villas for the ‘ultimate relationship test’ as they get to know a group of new singletons before deciding on whether to stay in their original couple or partner up with one of the newbies.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In previous seasons, if a Casa Amor girl or boys remained single at the end of the challenge, they are sent home. However, it is unclear whether this will be the case on the current show.

The girls and boys are currently spilt into two separate villas for the ‘ultimate relationship test’

The previous record for total islander exits in one episode is six.

This year’s Casa Amor challenge has seen a number of heads turned already. In last night’s episode, Brighton’s Olivia Hawkins was seen sharing a kiss with new boy Maxwell Samuda, while Will Young smooched bombshell Layla Al-Momani.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Will’s actions left fans fuming, as the Buckinghamshire farmer had previously been in a smitten couple with Jessie Wynter, which many had considered favourites to win.

However, the male islander instantly regretted the decision and said the kiss made him realise how much he liked Jessie.

Farmer Will Young angered fans with his kiss in last night's episode.

Speaking to the boys in the bedroom, Will said: “I feel like a bit of a dog. This has kind of made me realise how much I like Jessie.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I feel like I f****d up big time.”

Meanwhile, Olivia looks set to split from her partner Kai Fagan, having kissed Maxwell and admitting to the 23-year-old she was questioning things in her current couple.

The semi-pro rugby player has been in the left in the bottom three of the public vote three times already whilst being romantically involved with Olivia.

The Sussex brunette said to Maxwell: “I have started to question things to be honest. He's been in the bottom three three times!

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I just feel like maybe the public have seen things that I've not seen.”