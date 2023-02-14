Love Island: Sneak peek shows Olivia Hawkins getting close to Casa Amor boy

Love Island’s Olivia Hawkins looks increasingly likely to split from Kai Fagan, as she continues to get close to another man in tonight’s episode.

The islanders are currently taking part in the ‘ultimate relationship test’, better known as the Casa Amor challenge, in which they girls and boys have been split into two separate villas to meet more good-looking singletons.

In Sunday night’s episode (February 12), the girls were told to pack the bags, as they would be the ones travelling to the new villa, while the boys remained where they are.

In a sneak preview for tonight’s episode, viewers can see a number of the original cast getting to know the new contestants, as they take part in the popular Raunchy Races challenge to win a party for their villa.

Olivia is filmed having a flirty conversation with new boy Maxwell Samuda following the day’s events, in which the Londoner asks the 27-year-old is she is avoiding doing anything in Casa Amor to remain being respectful to Kai Fagan, who she is currently coupled up with.

When the Sussex ring girl asks what Maxwell means, he says: "Are their things you are trying to avoid, like things you are trying not to do, to be respectful or are you very much just hear for yourself.”

To which Olivia replied: "I’m definitely just hear for myself.”

To pair have already had one provocative chat on camera. In last night’s show (February 13), Olivia told told the Casa Amor hunk he was not wasting his time in getting to know her, saying that he was definitely her type.

The brunette said: “No, you are not wasting your time. You are a charming person and definitely my type.”

Olivia also shocked fans earlier in the same episode, when she forgot Kai’s name in front of the whole Casa Amor group, after being asked who she was couple up with by Bayley Mummerry.

Fans will watch with interest to see if Kai remains loyal to Olivia during the Raunchy Races challenges or has his own head turned by one of the new girls in the villa.