Love Island star signs for Hailsham Town Football Club

Luca Bish, who finished second with Gemma Owen, made his debut for Hailsham Town FC on Tuesday, September 6.

Mr Bish’s girlfriend Miss Owen is the daughter of former Liverpool and Manchester United football player Michael Owen.

On Tuesday Hailsham Town posted on social media: “Delighted to announce a new arrival at The Beaconsfield. Previously with Saltdean United, welcome to the Stringers Luca Bish!"

Hailsham Town said Mr Bish made his debut in front of a ‘packed house’ of 164 as the club lost 3-2 at home against Crowborough Athletic in the Peter Bentley Cup.

Following the game Hailsham Town posted a picture of Mr Bish signing autographs for fans.

Club chairman Stuart Fairway said Mr Bish plays up front and that the move came about as he worked under manager Luke Carter for Saltdean United’s U23 team.

Mr Fairway added: “The reaction to his signing has been amazing.

Luca Bish. Picture from Hailsham Town FC

"People who had never heard of the club before certainly know about us now, and we saw that at last night's game with a substantial increase on the gate for a usual wet Tuesday night.

"To be featured on the BBC News’ website in particular was extraordinary.”

Mr Fairway also spoke about Mr Bish’s availability for the team.

He said: “As an amateur club we have to be realistic that he is not likely to be available every week.