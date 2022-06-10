Love Island: Viewers prepare for Luca Bish and Davide Sanclimenti showdown

Davide, who is currently coupled with Gemma, appeared annoyed by the private exchange and told the other boys he intended to have a word with Luca.

During their chat , Luca also told Gemma: “If we could switch beds tonight so I could sleep with you, I would do it in a heartbeat.”

Luca, 23, has been named in all favourite three couples – Luca & Gemma, Luca & Paige and Luca & Tasha – all priced at 12-1.

The Brighton man also said he wanted to kiss the 19-year-old.

In response, Gemma said: “I am attracted to you. I definitely would want to get to know you.”

Currently, Luca is in a couple with Paige Thorne, a 24-year-old paramedic from Swansea.

He has also shown interest in Tasha Ghouri in earlier episodes and last night said he wanted to ‘rip the clothes off’ the latest islander to arrive in the villa – Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu.

Former Love Island star Arielle Vandenberg branded Luca the “horniest ever contestant” in the history of the show.

During Thursday’s (June 9) instalment of the popular podcast, Love Island: The Morning After, the 35-year-old said: “The guy’s on heat! I've never seen someone so horny in the love island villa ever in my life.

“That guy – like I get it, we get it – you want to strip everyone’s clothes off, you want to see them in their bikinis.

“Every time he’s like, ‘there’s girls coming out of the walls walking past me all the time’ like he’s very excited.”