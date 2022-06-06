Love Island: Here’s what happened on the first night as Sussex fishmonger Luca Bish enters the villa

The eighth season of the popular dating show started at 9pm on ITV2 - seeing 11 new contestants enter the Mallorca villa looking for love and the £50,000 cash prize.

This year’s show takes place in a brand new villa said to be worth £2.57 million and is bigger than the previous building.

The girls were the first to enter this year’s villa and were told by host Laura Whitmore that the public had decided which male contestant they would be coupled up with.

Luca Bish

The first set of couples are:

Dami Hope, a 26-year-old senior microbiologist from Dublin and Amber Beckford, a 24-year-old nanny from London.

Liam Lewellyn, a 22-year-old masters student from Newport was paired with Gemma Owen, 19, a dressage rider and business owner from Chester

Ikenna Ekwonna, a 23-year-old pharmaceutical sales worker from from Nottingham is with Indiyah Polack, a 23-year-old hotel waitress from London.

Andrew Le Page, 27, a real estate agent from Guernsey, who now lives in Dubai is with Tasha Ghouri, a 23-year-old model and dancer from Thirsk.

Fishmonger Luca Bish, from Brighton was matched with Paige Thorne, a 24-year-old paramedic from Swansea.

After each couple spent a bit of time getting to know each other and the rest of the contestants - in the evening they were hit with their first surprise.

Italian 27-year-old Davide Sanclimenti entered the villa and proclaimed himself to be the ‘Italian stallion’.

For the minute he arrived he caught the attention of Gemma, daughter of footballer Michael Owen, and Paige who described him as ‘their type’.

At the end of the episode, Davide received a text saying he had 24 hours to decide which girl he wanted to couple up with - leaving one of the men in the villa single.

Episodes will air at 9pm every night except for Saturdays, when the Unseen Bits special featuring a roundup of exclusive unaired content from earlier in the week is shown.

How did Sussex fishmonger Luca Bish get on?

In his introduction vignette, Brighton-based Luca said that “9 times out of 10 if I'm having a good time with a girl, it means we are ending up in bed.”

He was matched by the public with 24-year-old Paige. She told the other girls that Luca was ‘probably shorter than I would normally go for’.

He told Paige is favoruite sex position was The Oyster.

While speaking to Gemma he told her that he had Italian, Irish and English heritage - she said she was not a fan of his surname.