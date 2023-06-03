Victoria Andrews and Daniel Handley scooped the top prize in the V2 'win a wedding' competition, worth more than £12,000, after a series of games including cupcake stacking and toss the bouquet.

Victoria and Daniel were among three randomly generated finalists who spent the day battling it out in wedding-themed mini games at the Weald and Downland Museum. The games formed the final hurdle of the competition, with the pair coming out on top rewarded with a dream wedding package.

Victoria said: “Everyone is so kind and so nice and we will be inviting our fellow contestants to the wedding.”

Victoria Andrews and Daniel Handley

Daniel added: “We had one date in mind and now we have to go and sit and think what will work the best now.”

Programme controller at V2 Radio Ian Crouch said: “It has been tremendous fun today and to be able to see the smiles from Victoria and Daniel really brings it home that this is what proper local radio is all about.”

The radio station teamed up with other local businesses, including Chichester Harbour Gin, to create the dream wedding for the winner. Working together, they organised everything from the hen and stag do, all the way to a wedding cake, catering and even wedding favours.