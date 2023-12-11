A major Sussex road which was closed on Saturday following a landslip has now reopened.

The A283 near Fittleworth was shut when when trees and debris fell down an embankment onto the carriageway.

The road was closed between Petworth and Pulborough on Saturday, with traffic diverted via the A272 and A29.

A West Sussex County Council spokesperson said today: “Our first priority is always safety and the closure remained in place on Sunday so that the bank could be inspected by engineers.

“The engineers confirmed the embankment was structurally sound so it could be reopened under two-way lights this afternoon (Monday December 11).