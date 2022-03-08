A new 700-metre long water main in Cooksbridge has been successfully completed.

The new pipe, which cost £370,000, will reduce the the likelihood of disruptive bursts and subsequent repairs in the future, South East Water said.

Work began in July 2021 with the final connection made on February 18.

South East Water said the new pipe improves the resilience of the hidden pipeline network and ensures local residents can enjoy top-quality drinking water supplies for many years to come.

Jeremy Dufour, project manager for South East Water, said: “This major investment was essential to keep taps flowing in Cooksbridge. Burst pipes not only cause inconvenience to our customers who go without water, but they are disruptive to local residents, businesses and road users while we undertake repairs.