Major West Sussex flooding: Littlehampton roads still closed and recovery operation ongoing following severe flooding
Extensive flooding occurred in Littlehampton near Ferry Road and Rope Walk, where the River Arun burst its banks, and at Medmerry Holiday Park, which is on the coast near Bracklesham.
A spokesman for the council said: “Those evacuated from affected locations remain so and have been provided with all necessary support until they can return to their premises while work to rectify issues continues. Winds are expected to continue to calm over the coming days and tide heights are set to reduce which should lead to more settled conditions, aiding the recovery process.
“Work to repair damage is ongoing and Ferry Road and Rope Walk in Littlehampton remain closed at this time.
“We continue to work with our partners, Chichester District Council and Arun District Council as well as the Environment Agency. We ask that members of the public avoid closed roads and areas where repair and recovery efforts are taking place to allow work to continue safely and swiftly. We also urge the public to continue to monitor local council social media feeds and websites for the latest information.”
