Man rescued after being stuck in flooded ditch overnight near Pevensey

Officers said the incident happened on Saturday, October 15.

A Sussex Police spokesperson added: “This weekend officers from your rural crime team (RCT) supported local farmers and colleagues from both East Sussex Fire and Rescue [Service] and East Sussex Ambulance Service to help rescue a man who had become stuck overnight in a flooded ditch just outside Pevensey.”

Fortunately the man was okay, however he was taken to Eastbourne District General Hospital as a precaution, according to police.

Emergency service crews at the incident. Picture from Sussex Police

East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service and the South East Coast Ambulance Service have been contacted for more information.

