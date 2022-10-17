Man rescued after being stuck in flooded ditch overnight near Pevensey
A man was rescued by emergency service crews after being stuck in a flooded ditch overnight near Pevensey, according to police.
Officers said the incident happened on Saturday, October 15.
A Sussex Police spokesperson added: “This weekend officers from your rural crime team (RCT) supported local farmers and colleagues from both East Sussex Fire and Rescue [Service] and East Sussex Ambulance Service to help rescue a man who had become stuck overnight in a flooded ditch just outside Pevensey.”
Fortunately the man was okay, however he was taken to Eastbourne District General Hospital as a precaution, according to police.
East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service and the South East Coast Ambulance Service have been contacted for more information.