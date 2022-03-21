Manor Royal business in Crawley goes on mercy mission to Ukraine after being inspired by family link

Owners of Heyland & Whittle on Manor Royal, Paddy and Ursula Heyland have a close family link to the unfolding humanitarian crisis as their son Will is married to a Ukrainian, Natasha.

The couple went on a mercy mission from their home two weeks ago to meet up with four of her family on the Moldovian border, and have since been trying to bring them to their home in the UK.

The pair wanted to help bring local people together who are desperate to help in any way, so Paddy & Ursula have created a donation point at Heyland & Whittle, to collect food and clothing for the brave soldiers of Ukraine.

They are collecting:

Dried food

Dried soups

Men’s underpants & socks

Energy bars

Tea & coffee

Mr Heyland said: "The War in Ukraine is devastating and deeply concerning to many of us here in the UK.

“Seeing the distressing reports and pictures of the unfolding crisis can make people feel helpless, particularly for those of us who have a close family connection to the crisis.

“But there is a way to help. If anyone can donate items for us to take to the London collection point, then please do bring them to us at Heyland & Whittle in Manor Royal."

All donations are taken to the Ukrainian club in London by Mr Heyland once a week from where it goes directly out to Ukraine.

Please drop any donations to:

Heyland & Whittle, 1 Crompton Way, Manor Royal, Crawley RH10 9QR (Between 8:30am and 5:00pm Weekdays).