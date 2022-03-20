VIDEO: Crawley anti-racism group join protest in London

A Crawley anti-racism group joined hundreds of people at a protest in London yesterday (Saturday, March 19).

By Lauren Oakley
Sunday, 20th March 2022, 11:22 am

The Crawley Campaign Against Racism group brought their colourful signs to the Stand Up To Racism protest which happened in London yesterday.

Paul Taylor-Burr, Andy, his daughter Bea and an honorary member Zoe with her homemade signs marched together.

Jeremy Corbyn is also seen in the pictures attending the protest.

