The Crawley Campaign Against Racism group brought their colourful signs to the Stand Up To Racism protest which happened in London yesterday.
Paul Taylor-Burr, Andy, his daughter Bea and an honorary member Zoe with her homemade signs marched together.
Jeremy Corbyn is also seen in the pictures attending the protest.
