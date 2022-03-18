Ukraine: Lewes Castle Rotary Clubs raise more than £1,000 for humanitarian appeal

Members of the Lewes Castle Rotary Clubs have been holding collections for the Ukraine Humanitarian Appeal.

By Frankie Elliott
Friday, 18th March 2022, 2:36 pm

Members of the Lewes Castle Rotary Club have been holding collections for the Ukraine Humanitarian Appeal.

The charity held a two-day collection outside Lewes Waitrose on Wednesday, March 9 and Thursday, March 10.

The club said it has raised more than £1,000 so far.

Jean Hardy, president of the Lewes Castle Rotary Club: ""We felt strongly that we have to do something to help Ukrainians who are fleeing from war and who have lost everything. We are very grateful to everyone who donated, people in Lewes are always so generous, thank you"

Donations are being sent via Rotary's network of Inter-Country Cooperation groups, targeting funds where they are in most need in the countries bordering Ukraine.

To donate to the cause, visit the the Rotary Club's Just Giving page here

