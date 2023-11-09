Meads Sports Centre ‘must be saved’ – Eastbourne MP Caroline Ansell following visit to site
The Eastbourne MP visited the centre to meet with the local groups as the Meads Centre is set to leave the town by 2024.
The closures come as the university plans to expand its campuses at both Falmer and Moulsecomb.
The Eastbourne MP said: “Recently I went and visited the Meads Sport Centre to meet with the local groups there. I met the Aqua Ladies, members of ‘TOFs and a host of children at the half-term CACL gym camp.
“As many will know, the centre is under threat as the owners, Brighton University are closing their campus in the town.
“If we were to lose the Meads Sports Centre, CACL and many local groups would simply not have the facilities to pivot to. All the many benefits to health and well-being they bring would be lost.
“One TOF member told me that the classes at the centre keep him out of the GP surgery and that thanks to these facilities, he is fitter and stronger now than when he had his diagnosis.
“My next meeting to try and save the centre is with the head of estates at Brighton University, later this month and I am anticipating much progress to have been made.
“Back in the summer, I urged the council to step in and I am pleased to say they too have had a positive site visit and met with the university earlier this month. Council officers are now looking at the centre’s operations and running a feasibility study to work up a potential business case.
“With the university closure looming next summer, this feels like the 11th hour but hope is rising."
In addition to Mrs Ansell’s visit, over 3,000 residents have also signed a petition to ‘save the Meads Sports Centre’ in Eastbourne after University of Brighton bosses had confirmed they will be leaving the town by 2024.
The petition, created by Alan Marsh, aims to ‘call on the Council and Brighton University to retain the Sports Centre and keep the facilities open.’
Following the visit, the Eastbourne MP, praised local groups for their effort to keep the centre in the town as well as the petition.
She continued: "I am particularly grateful for the campaign group SOMS whose petition has hit more than 3000 signatories and the Meads Community Association for their work. The MCA has applied to Eastbourne Borough Council for the Centre to be recognised as an Asset of Community Value.
“That designation has been granted, which is a positive move. This essentially gives a window of opportunity for the community to mobilise, should the site be listed for sale.
“This centre simply must be saved. I’ll be keeping up the pressure.”
In June, members of the local community also set up a public meeting to discuss their concerns about the closures with other members if the public as well as local councillors.
More than 300 people packed into St John’s Parish Hall on June 26 for a public meeting organised by Save Our Meads Sports Centre (SOMS).