Medals belonging to major, who served as butler to Douglas Fairbanks Jr, to go under hammer at East Sussex auction

Denis Rake worked in the Special Operations Executive (SOE) and was also openly gay.

His medals, together with other personal items, will be going under the hammer at Burstow & Hewett auctioneers on August 24.

A spokesman said: “Denis Rake led a colourful and sometimes mysterious younger life, as he is said to have belonged to the Sarrasani Circus as a young child.

Denis Rake with some of his medals. Picture from Burstow & Hewett

"He later pursued an acting career under the name Denis Greer, before joining the Royal Army Service Corps at the start of the war.

“He escaped two sinkings, once while evacuating France as part of the British Expeditionary Force and again after joining the Royal Navy Volunteer Reserve.

"As a French speaker Denis managed to secure a place in the SOE French section as a telegraph operator.

"Denis served two terms as a POW in France, and after escaping, in Spain.

Postcards from Denis Rake during his time as a prisoner of war in Spain. Greer was his stage name and Esme was his older sister. Picture from Burstow & Hewett

“He worked closely and was admired by Nancy Wake, the famous Australian SOE agent. After leaving SOE in 1944 he worked for Army Welfare Services organising entertainment for the troops. Denis received the Military Cross, the Croix de Guerre with palm and the title of Chevalier of the Légion d'Honneur for his service in France.

“After demobilisation Denis worked on cruise liners and also as a 2nd butler for Douglas Fairbanks Jr and his family.

“Denis later wrote his autobiography, Rake’s Progress -The Gay and Dramatic - Adventures of Major Denis Rake MC, the Reluctant British War-Time Agent.”

Denis died in 1976 and a later biography was written in 2009, called The Shooting Star: The colourful life and times of Denis Rake, MC.

Denis Rake when he was younger. Pictured are Denis Rake's Military Cross, Croix de Guerre with Palm and Chevalier de la Legion d'Honneur, a French Resistance medal and miniatures. Photo from Burstow & Hewett

The collection of items include his medals, a signed copy of his book, postcards to his sister, Esme, from his time imprisoned in Spain and various photos of Denis throughout his life. There is also a signed photo from Douglas Fairbanks Jr and his family to Denis.

The spokesman said: “This lot represents a very poignant story of one man’s bravery in the face of the enemy and defiance in the face of prejudice from society.”