Meet Hastings artists at free event in Bottle Alley

Dozens of artists are set to showcase their work at the newly painted Bottle Alley this month.​

​The Bottle Alley Art Market takes place on Saturday August 26 from 10am – 6pm and is being held to celebrated the return of the paint installation Wavelength.

The under-promenade walk-way, which stretches from the Pier to Warrior Square will be full of art for people to view and buy.

The Wavelength project saw graffiti cleaned up and the concrete pillars with different tones of colours to create a striking effect. It was carried out by local artists ZEROH (Daniel Hardiker and Neil Hetherington).

The pair said: “We will be hosting an undercover beach side art market with over 60 artists exhibiting exciting new work in a variety of formats against the glass bottle wall.

"The space will be transformed into a vibrant community event that reflects the diverse artistic community of Hastings and St. Leonards.

“At this free event visitors will be able to meet and buy work directly from artists, who will come together to create a pop up gallery in Bottle Alley. Artists were selected via an open call, and 120 applied to exhibit. There will also be some very exciting guest artists curated by Stella Dore gallery.

"This is the first event in what we hope will be an annual art carnival. An opportunity to showcase the diverse, eclectic and talented artists and creatives that reside and have links with the town.

"We want the day to be an opportunity for artist’s to meet each other and make connections whilst also generating some sales and exposure. We look forward to a joyful day of sharing and collaboration and making Bottle Alley Art Market a real reflection of the very best that our great town has to offer.

Bottle Alley was constructed in the 1930’s by Hastings engineer Sidney Little and decorated with glass bottles, which mostly came from one of Hastings town’s legendary knees ups.

Little created the promenade, as well as the White Rock Baths and Bathing Pool, earning him the nickname ‘King Concrete’. For more information on the event visit bottlealley.org/baam or contact [email protected].

Pictures by Robin Pritchard.

1 . IMG_8165.jpg Artwave at Bottle Alley by Robin Pritchard Photo: supplied

2 . IMG_8164.jpg Artwave at Bottle Alley by Robin Pritchard Photo: supplied

3 . IMG_8163.jpg Artwave at Bottle Alley by Robin Pritchard Photo: supplied

4 . IMG_8148.jpg Artwave at Bottle Alley by Robin Pritchard Photo: supplied