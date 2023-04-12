Sussex Police has recruited more than 107 new officers – the biggest intake in the force’s history.

This will be the first time the force has attested more than 100 people, beating the previous record of 94 which was set in January 2023. The new officers were sworn in last Wednesday (April 5).

Dua Kazmi, from Crawley, was one of the new recruits and is proud to represent her community.

She said: “I’m a British Muslim who wears a hijab. I want to become a representative for my Shia Muslim Community, as I don’t see many police officers who look like me.

"I believe if anyone wishes to represent the community they belong to and wants to support change, the best way is to join the police force and become a voice in those discussions that are

taking place.

“I want to have the responsibility of being a police officer, working as part of a dedicated team of like-minded people who want to deliver excellent service to communities, promoting equality

and diversity.

"Sussex Police’s visibility and openness shows transparency, which is giving the community an assured and content feeling.”

Ellie Russell, 25, from Crawley, is a recruit looking to make a positive influence to young people.

She said: “I enjoy engaging with people, especially young people where I’ve had a positive influence on them, restoring trust in those who have lost that in the police. I want to wake up every day knowing I could have a positive effect on people’s lives, whether that’s a good morning in the street or saving someone’s life.

"I’d love to be an established female officer within Sussex who younger generations can look up to, as well as others already in the force.”

Chief Constable Jo Shiner said she was ‘incredibly proud’ to welcome a record-breaking number of officers into Sussex Police.

