Multiple trains are being cancelled or delayed in Sussex due to ‘severe weather’ this afternoon (Wednesday, April 12).

It comes after the Met Office issued a yellow weather warning and warned that the county would be hit by a ‘swathe of strong winds’ between 6am and 8pm.

As predicted, trains across the Southern Rail network in Sussex are being affected by the high winds.

A Southern statement on Tuesday evening: “We are expecting high winds and heavy rain across some of Southern's coastal routes so there may be disruption to trains until approximately 8pm tonight.”

If you are travelling on any of the routes listed below, you are asked to allow plenty of extra time to reach your destination and check live journey planners before you depart.

- West Coastway - Between Brighton, Barnham, Littlehampton, Havant, Portsmouth Harbour and Southampton Central;

- There is a reduced service between Barnham and Southampton (Journey planners reflect these changes);

- East Coastway - Between Brighton, Lewes, Eastbourne, Hastings, Bexhill and Ashford International;

A spokesperson added: “The Met Office has issued yellow weather warnings, with heavy rain and wind speeds of up to 50-60mph being predicted. This is expected to affect Southern coastal routes as above.

“High winds bring the risk of fallen trees and debris blown on the line, whilst heavy rain can lead to localised flooding. We're working with Network Rail to understand where the biggest risks are, and efforts are being made to lessen the effects of as many of these as possible.”

