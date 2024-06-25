Meet the talented 11-year-old West Sussex boy who's created his own comic strips

Katherine Hollisey-McLean
By Katherine Hollisey-McLean
Published 25th Jun 2024, 10:52 BST
Updated 25th Jun 2024, 10:58 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now
An enterprising 11-year-old has turned his love of comedy and drawing into a series of comic strips.

Talented Arthur Fitt decided to create comics so he could combine his two passions. Called Comicdees!, a play on comics and comedy, he creates funny sketches such as literal raining cats and dogs.

Arthur said: “I really like cartoons and comedy and I thought one day, ‘why not put them both together?’

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“I like to think of the jokes and how I can make the characters work. When I’m drawing the comic strips, if I make a mistake I make it one of the character’s features.

Fantastic Arthur Fitt creates his own comics and has had a book published with 53 of his best jokes. SR2406191 Pic SR Staff/NationalworldFantastic Arthur Fitt creates his own comics and has had a book published with 53 of his best jokes. SR2406191 Pic SR Staff/Nationalworld
Fantastic Arthur Fitt creates his own comics and has had a book published with 53 of his best jokes. SR2406191 Pic SR Staff/Nationalworld

“I’ve also put my comedy into words and I’ve written a joke book and published it.”

HAVE YOU READ? Meet West Sussex’s answer to Willy Wonka – the impressive young businesswoman who’s building a chocolate empire

Arthur said when he grows up he’d quite like to be an animator or a comedian. He also plays the euphonium and is thinking of ways he could incorporate his music into his other loves.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

He takes his inspiration from the work of comedians such as Rik Mayall and Rowan Atkinson, and said Airplane is a particular favourite film.

Fantastic Arthur Fitt creates his own comics and has had a book published with 53 of his best jokes. SR2406191 Pic SR Staff/NationalworldFantastic Arthur Fitt creates his own comics and has had a book published with 53 of his best jokes. SR2406191 Pic SR Staff/Nationalworld
Fantastic Arthur Fitt creates his own comics and has had a book published with 53 of his best jokes. SR2406191 Pic SR Staff/Nationalworld

The year six pupil at St John the Baptist School in Findon added: “My friends have said the comics are pretty good. I also took my joke book to school and lots of them loved it.”

Busy Arthur is also a fan of coding, and when he is not drawing he likes to use the platform Scratch to make his own stories, games and animations.

He is a budding entrepreneur, too, and has taken to selling some of his drawings outside the family home in South Terrace, Littlehampton.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Mum Helleanor said: “Comicdees! has been a long time coming. He started doing it with flip books and started exploring his style, and now he’s found the comic strip is the best way of doing it.

"He doesn’t see himself as an artist, which is a shame because he is. I trained as an animator and it’s lovely to see him pursue what I wish I had done. And because he is musical, too, one day if he is an animator maybe he can write his own soundtracks. We’re beyond proud of him.”

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice