An enterprising 11-year-old has turned his love of comedy and drawing into a series of comic strips.

Talented Arthur Fitt decided to create comics so he could combine his two passions. Called Comicdees!, a play on comics and comedy, he creates funny sketches such as literal raining cats and dogs.

Arthur said: “I really like cartoons and comedy and I thought one day, ‘why not put them both together?’

“I like to think of the jokes and how I can make the characters work. When I’m drawing the comic strips, if I make a mistake I make it one of the character’s features.

Fantastic Arthur Fitt creates his own comics and has had a book published with 53 of his best jokes. SR2406191 Pic SR Staff/Nationalworld

“I’ve also put my comedy into words and I’ve written a joke book and published it.”

Arthur said when he grows up he’d quite like to be an animator or a comedian. He also plays the euphonium and is thinking of ways he could incorporate his music into his other loves.

He takes his inspiration from the work of comedians such as Rik Mayall and Rowan Atkinson, and said Airplane is a particular favourite film.

The year six pupil at St John the Baptist School in Findon added: “My friends have said the comics are pretty good. I also took my joke book to school and lots of them loved it.”

Busy Arthur is also a fan of coding, and when he is not drawing he likes to use the platform Scratch to make his own stories, games and animations.

He is a budding entrepreneur, too, and has taken to selling some of his drawings outside the family home in South Terrace, Littlehampton.

Mum Helleanor said: “Comicdees! has been a long time coming. He started doing it with flip books and started exploring his style, and now he’s found the comic strip is the best way of doing it.