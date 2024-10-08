Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Mexican-style ‘Day of the Dead’ celebrations are getting set to take place in Horsham – giving people a chance to remember lost loved ones.

The carnival-type fun will be held at La Bamba restaurant in Market Square, Horsham, and will include a series of fun-packed Dia de los Muertos activities for children.

And it’s planned to make the celebrations an annual event in the town. The project has already won the backing of crusading Horsham councillor Colin Minto who described La Bamba owner Ercan Yuzey and his team as ‘an incredible bunch,’ adding: “I love the concept of creating an annual opportunity to remember and celebrate our lost loved ones with a carnival feel.”

The children’s fun will kick off during half term week beginning on Monday October 28 with Pinata smashing at La Bamba. That will be followed by face painting on Tuesday, Catrina building on Wednesday, a Dia de los Muertos trail on Thursday and an all-day Day of the Dead disco on Friday November 1.

'Day of the Dead' ' celebrations are to be held at La Bamba restaurant in Horsham. Pictured is owner Ercan Yuzey (right) with restaurant manager Pamela Lewry and Horsham Councillor Colin Minto

And throughout the week La Bamba will be gearing up for the remembrance and celebration where people can bring in a little something that reminds them of a lost loved one, or ones – human or animal – and place them on an altar in La Bamba ahead of a remembrance ceremony and celebration on Friday and Saturday (November 1 and 2).

Both days will start at 5pm with an opportunity for visitors to flow past the altar to pay their respects before an official and authentic remembrance ceremony is conducted by Zitzi, one of La Bamba's colleagues from Mexico.

Colin Minto is looking forward to it becoming an annual event in Horsham. He added: “Those that watched the James Bond Film Spectre could be forgiven for thinking the Dia de los Muertos Carnival in Mexico City was an established event, however it was actually the film that built upon the national holiday, traditionally observed and celebrated in cities, towns and villages more locally across Mexico and many other Latin America countries.”