Mid Sussex District Council approves Sustainable Economy Strategy to boost business and environment

The Full Council met on Thursday, April 27, to formally adopt the strategy, which sets out how sustainable development can provide economic prosperity without compromising protection for the environment.

MSDC leader Jonathan Ash-Edwards said: “The UK Government has committed to becoming carbon net-zero by 2050 and this strategy commits Mid Sussex to net zero as well.”

He said every council has a role to play in tackling climate change and said the new strategy would help by making sure economic growth is sustainable and that it attracts investment recognising ‘the uniqueness of our environment’.

Mid Sussex Distrcit Council leader Jonathan Ash-Edwards. Picture: Steve Robards, SR2107053.

The strategy aims to build on Mid Sussex’s high levels of employment by delivering ‘high value employment development’, like the proposed Science and Technology Park to the north of Burgess Hill.

An MSDC spokesperson said: “Promoting access to training will give local people the opportunity to develop the skills they need to secure quality jobs and support for entrepreneurs will help new businesses to start up across the district.”

The spokesperson added: “MSDC will facilitate the delivery of sustainable infrastructure, including working with West Sussex County Council to significantly increase the number of Electric Vehicle Charging Points available across the District and promote sustainable travel options, including green travel plans.

“Digital infrastructure will be significantly improved through the rollout of full fibre and wireless technology to support residents, public services, charitable organisations, and economic activity within Mid Sussex.

“New development and land management should demonstrate an increase in biodiversity and the Council will continue to set aside areas of public open space for rewilding.”

The council will also adopt a Social Value and Sustainability Charter to support economic, environmental and social improvements from its suppliers and contractors, and it will encourage procuring local goods and services.

Mr Ash-Edwards said: “Our vision for Mid Sussex is to support businesses in reducing carbon emissions, encourage business start-ups, promote sustainable business practices, develop digital infrastructure, enhance biodiversity and support the development of vibrant town and village centres that meet local residents’ needs and which can accessed easily on foot or by bike.

“Many of the objectives in our strategy cannot be delivered by the Council alone, and we will need to work in partnership with our residents, stakeholders and businesses to achieve our aims.

“By working together to implement this important strategy, we can deliver sustainable economic growth for the benefit of everyone who lives and works in Mid Sussex.”