Mid Sussex District Council’s sustainability plan falls short, say Greens

The SES was adopted at MSDC’s Full Council meeting on Wednesday, April 27, but did not gain full support of the council because five councillors abstained.

Green Party councillors said this was due to its lack of ambition in reducing carbon emissions, as well as an insufficient commitment to supporting people in fuel poverty and a failure to recognise the full impact of the climate crisis.

Green councillors said they pushed for greater ambition, more action and accountability in the proposed Sustainable Economy Strategy and Action Plan (SES), approved at Mid Sussex District Council's meeting on Wednesday, April 27. Picture: The Green Party.

Councillor Paul Brown (High Weald) challenged the reduction in carbon emissions that was proposed, which committed to upgrading 20 percent of dwellings in Mid Sussex with energy performance certificates of F & G by 2025.

He said many residents in private rental are likely to be in fuel poverty already and raised concerns that many home owners are facing record high costs and wasting energy because of poor heating controls and little fabric insulation.

He said: “The SES has a lot of warm words but in reality, action on climate change in Mid Sussex is being kicked down the road, yet again.”

Councillor Anne Eves (Burgess Hill), who is part of the SES cross-party working group, acknowledged the hard work that had gone in to the strategy and welcomed the commitment to training both elected members and staff in carbon literacy.

But she said there was a lack of commitment to promote a shift to public transport or electric bikes and encourage residents to reduce car use.

She said: “There are many pious wishes in the SES, much lip-service, but the proof of the pudding will be in the eating.”

Councillor Matthew Cornish (Burgess Hill) said there is no target for MSDC suppliers or contractors to be vetted on their own commitment to reduce carbon emissions.

“The government’s own carbon reduction plan (PPN_0621) sets out a template for procurement on contracts over £5m and asks big questions about suppliers’ credibility when it comes to their commitment to reducing carbon,” he said.

He asked to see similar carbon reduction measures and scrutiny in the SES for all council stakeholders.

The Greens also said MSDC is behind other councils on sustainability work.

Councillor Jenny Edwards (Ardingly & Balcombe) said: ”It’s just not clear how MSDC will be able to achieve carbon net zero from the SES.

“Taking the obvious step of declaring a climate emergency now would surely make our intentions clear and give residents an indication that the council is taking the issue seriously.”