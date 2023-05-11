Mid Sussex mum of boy with leukaemia set to release new children’s book to help fund research

The Mid Sussex mother of a four-year-old boy with leukaemia has written a book that will help fund research into the condition.

Children’s author Hannah Peckham, 42, and her son Bodhi received national attention in February when they joined Hannah’s childhood friend Holly Willoughby on This Morning.

They encouraged people to put pants on their head for Leukaemia UK and to donate via www.justgiving.com/fundraising/teambodhi. Celebrities like Gok Wan, Emma Bunton, Edith Bowman and Jessie J all took part, saying #PantsToLeukaemia on social media.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Now, Hannah is set to release Bronty's Battle Cry on June 15. Visit www.amazon.co.uk.

Bronty's Battle Cry by Hannah Peckham is released on June 15

She told the Middy: “It is a wonderful story about a dinosaur who learns to live life singing to his own tune. it promotes and encourage key social emotional development such as self awareness, self management and relationship skills.”

Hannah said that 25p per book sale is going to Leukaemia UK to help them fund research into ‘kinder cures’ for the condition.

Hannah is also set to hold a Big Pants Party at Danny House, Hurstpierpoint on Saturday, July 22, to raise more funds and awareness. She said: “The whole community is getting involved and we are selling bunting to local businesses to turn the high street orange and blue for the week.”

Hannah Peckham and her son Bohdi promoting a fundraising campaign for Leukaemia UK earlier this year

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hannah explained that orange is the Leukaemia UK colour while blue is Bodhi’s favourite. She said there will be a range of local prizes for the auction and said the local bakery is turning their doughnuts blue and orange for the week.

Hannah, who attended Burgess Hill Girls and is Zoe Ball’s stepsister, told the Middy earlier this year that Bodhi was diagnosed with acute lymphoblastic leukaemia in November 2022.

She said: “As a parent all I can do is be there for Bodhi through this journey. #PantsToLeukaemia was my way of feeling like I might be able to help ease some of the pain for Bodhi, or for little warriors like him in the future.”