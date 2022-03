Mark Holder presents a Thursday evening show on Mid Downs Radio, a registered charity and radio station based at the Princess Royal Hospital, Haywards Heath, that broadcasts to patients, staff and visitors as well as online to the community.

Mark said: “We are all volunteers on the radio station which relies on grants, donations and hiring-out our Outside Events Unit to fund us. We lost a lot of income last year through Covid and I wanted to do something to support us”.

Mark Holder took part in the Brighton half marathon, raising more than £1,200 for Mid Downs Radio