Mid Sussex residents have last chance to apply for government Green Homes Grant

People in Mid Sussex who struggle to pay their energy bills are being encouraged to apply for Government support before applications close on March 31, 2022.

Mid Sussex District Council is encouraging people to apply for The Green Homes Grant scheme.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Government project offers energy saving home improvements like insulation, renewable heating systems and double glazing to people on low incomes who live in homes with a low energy rating.

The Government project offers energy saving home improvements like insulation, renewable heating systems and double glazing to people on low incomes who live in homes with a low energy rating.

Councillor Norman Webster, Mid Sussex District Council cabinet member for community said: "With energy prices set to rise significantly for everyone this April, many people could find it difficult to heat their homes next winter.

"Time is running out quickly to apply for the scheme, so I’d encourage everyone in Mid Sussex to check if they are eligible to receive help from the Green Homes Grant scheme as soon as possible.”

According to the council, the improvements on offer help residents to reduce their energy bills, make their homes warmer and more comfortable and lower their carbon emissions.

The scheme, which is funded by the UK Government, is being delivered by Warmworks on behalf of Mid Sussex District Council.

Warmworks help eligible households by arranging a survey of their home and recommending a package of improvements to make it more energy efficient.

Installations are carried out by an approved and trusted contractor at no cost to the householder, and Warmworks are on hand to support residents through the process.

Residents can find out if they are eligible for the Green Homes Grant scheme by completing a short survey or by calling Warmworks free of charge on 0808 196 8255.