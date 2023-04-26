South East Water is inviting Mid Sussex charities to apply for grants from its special Community Fund, following supply problems that some customers experienced last December.

The water supply issues were related to the prolonged cold weather, the company said, with a sudden rise in temperatures affecting pipes both on South East Water’s network and in customers’ homes.

A South East Water spokesperson said: “Over the space of just 24 hours the south east experienced a rapid rise in temperature of 20 degrees from minus seven to plus 13, which led to an outbreak of bursts and leaks on the pipe network that drained water supplies. Those customers directly affected have been personally compensated, however recognising the wider impact on the community, the company has also set up a £50,000 community fund to help charities in the constituency.”

Community organisations like East Grinstead Foodbank can benefit from a South East Water grant. Photo: South East Water

People can apply at www.southeastwater.co.uk/about/community/mid-sussex-community-fund by telling the company in 100 words or fewer how a grant of up to £2,000 would help their charity. The closing date for applications is May 14 (5pm).

Mid Sussex MP Mims Davies encouraged charities to submit a bid. She said: “This is a real great opportunity in tough times to get an extra funds boost to coffers that can be used to further support members of our wonderful local community and its brilliant charities and organisations.”

Tanya Sephton, customer services director at South East Water, said: “We know this was a very tough time for the whole community, especially as it happened during the festive season. The weather is outside of our control and when sudden, big changes in temperature happen, it can have a huge impact.”

