South East Water: new bottled water station open at Pease Pottage

An additional bottled water station is now open at Pease Pottage, South East Water has confirmed.

By Lawrence Smith
3 minutes ago

The company made the announcement on Twitter at 3.46pm today (Thursday, December 22).

A spokesperson said: “An additional bottled water station is now open at Pease Pottage Village Hall, 4 The Hemsleys, Pease Pottage, Crawley, RH11 9BX.”

Both Pease Pottage Village Hall and Beacon Academy in Crowborough will be open until 9pm.

South East Water opened a bottled water station at The Gearon Pavilion in East Grinstead earlier this week. Photo: Eddie Mitchell
South East Water’s interactive map now says most customers in Mid Sussex and Crawley should see their water supply back to normal. But it added that those on higher ground may still experience low pressure or intermittent supplies.

South East Water said on Monday that the company had seen ‘a dramatic increase in the number of bursts and leaks across our supply area’ after recent freezing weather. This left several areas in Sussex without water, including West Hoathly, Sharpthorne, Selsfield, Crawley, Hartfield and Black Hill, Crowborough, Handcross, Ardingly, Highbrook and Pease Pottage.

