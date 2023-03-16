The Angel Inn in Midhurst has been destroyed following a fire at the historic site this morning.

ANGEL INN MIDHURST 10 PUMP FIRE

Footage shows the 400-year-old coaching Inn having hollowed out following a huge fire at the site this morning (Thursday, March 16).

District councillor for Midhurst, Kate O’Kelly, said on social media this morning: “Dreadful news - amazing work by our firefighters. Thankful that people have been evacuated but absolutely devastating for our town.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

More than 30 people were evacuated from the building after the fire broke out at about 1am. Fourteen fire engines have been working tirelessly to get the flames under control.

Continue to check our website for more updates.

Advertisement Hide Ad