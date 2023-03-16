Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
19 hours ago Budget 2023: Martin Lewis gives his verdict
36 minutes ago Toddler fighting for his life after fall from 8th-floor flat
41 minutes ago Banksy claims remarkable mural spotted on derelict farmhouse
42 minutes ago Bad news for smokers: Cigarettes now cost more than ever
15 hours ago Glastonbury festival 2023: West Holts full-stage line-up announced
16 hours ago Oestrogen could be behind arrhythmia in women say researchers

400-year-old Sussex hotel destroyed by massive fire

The Angel Inn in Midhurst has been destroyed following a fire at the historic site this morning.

By Joe Stack
Published 16th Mar 2023, 09:26 GMT
Updated 16th Mar 2023, 09:28 GMT
ANGEL INN MIDHURST 10 PUMP FIRE
ANGEL INN MIDHURST 10 PUMP FIRE
ANGEL INN MIDHURST 10 PUMP FIRE

Footage shows the 400-year-old coaching Inn having hollowed out following a huge fire at the site this morning (Thursday, March 16).

District councillor for Midhurst, Kate O’Kelly, said on social media this morning: “Dreadful news - amazing work by our firefighters. Thankful that people have been evacuated but absolutely devastating for our town.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

More than 30 people were evacuated from the building after the fire broke out at about 1am. Fourteen fire engines have been working tirelessly to get the flames under control.

Most Popular

Continue to check our website for more updates.

Read More
The Angel Inn fire: Here's what we know so far
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Pictures: More than 30 people evacuated due to ‘significant’ Midhurst hotel fire

Fire chief issues statement as huge fire tears through historic Sussex hotel

Pictures: Firefighters continue to tackle blaze at Midhurst hotel

MidhurstSussexKate O'Kelly