Mini car owners in Sussex are being urged to sign up for a special driving adventure to Italy.

The Italian Job Mini drivers recreate a scene from the film of the same name

Mini lover and Steyning businessman Freddie St George is hoping drivers will join scores of others in the special trip known as The Italian Job.

The event had been an annual charity fundraising challenge for the past 30 years until it was halted by the pandemic – but now it’s back for the first time in three years.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Inspired by the 1969 Michael Caine film of the same name, the nine-day motoring ‘holiday’ is a road trip for any Mini owner or vintage car enthusiast, taking drivers – affectionately known as 'Jobbers’ – off the beaten track to experience the real Italy.

'Jobbers' on the road in Italy

Freddie, who co-founded The Italian Job with his 86-year-old Italian mother Guilia, was awarded an MBE in the Queen’s New Year honours in 2021 for his services to charity after the annual road trip raised more than £3 million for local children’s charities since it first launched in1990.

“It’s brilliant fun,” said Freddie, 53. “I enjoy every single minute of it.”

Now Freddie is hoping that more Mini owners – and owners of other cars that featured in The Italian Job movie – will sign up to take part in the trip this year. A convoy of 50 cars will leave from Folkestone travelling by EuroTunnel into Europe on October 6.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Jobbers will make their way through France and Germany to start the run proper in Italy. Once there, they will take in exclusive visits to Italian Grand Prix circuits, stunning cities, picturesque settings, and historic sites – including a trip to Turin to visit locations featured in the original film.

The Italian Job founder Steyning businessman Freddie St George with Rachel Stevens of S Club Seven

Funds raised from the trip this year will go to the charity Buttle UK which helps families in crisis. Any person who takes part from Sussex will be raising funds for families in the county with 100 per cent of any monies raised going directly to those in need.

Each adventurer on the trip is encouraged to raise money in advance of the trip through local fundraising activities and sponsorship of their car.