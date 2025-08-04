Teddy. Photo: Dogs Trust Shoreham

A miniature poodle up for adoption in Sussex needs a family who can help him build confidence.

Two-year-old Teddy is described by Dogs Trust Shoreham as an endearing pooch ‘with a sensitive soul and lots of love to give’.

The charity said Teddy seems to have lived a sheltered life and can find new experiences overwhelming.

He is looking for a calm, adult-only home where he can settle at his own pace, and needs to be the only pet at home.

A Dogs Trust spokesperson said: “His ideal adopters will be keen to support him as he builds confidence, particularly around other dogs.

"A secure garden is essential, as he may need help establishing a new toileting routine, and being left alone will need to be introduced very gradually.

"Teddy’s curly coat requires regular grooming, so his new family should be prepared for the ongoing care and cost. He’ll need a patient, experienced groomer, as he has shown nervousness during grooming in the past.”

Teddy will show off his affectionate side once he feels safe, according to Dogs Trust.

"He’ll follow you around the house and ask for gentle fuss,” the spokesperson added.

"He enjoys his walks and would love to explore quiet countryside or woodland areas. However, he’s not a huge fan of water, so beach walks are his least-preferred place to go!

"He has a few favourite soft toys, which he’ll likely begin playing with once he feels more settled, and a crate he sees as his safe space, so a quiet spot for this is a must.”

To find out more about Teddy, and to apply to adopt, visit: www.dogstrust.org.uk/rehoming/dogs/poodle-miniature/3591516