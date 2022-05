Matthew Polak was reported missing from Horsham town centre on Thursday, May 5

Police confirmed the 31-year-old has since been located.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Posting on Twitter, a Sussex Police spokesperson said: "We are pleased to report that previously missing Matthew from Horsham has been located safe and well.

"Officers have thanked the public for their help to find him."