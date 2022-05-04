Proposals revealed by Berkeley Homes for 1,500 new homes on farmland have sparked an angry response, with calls to 'Stop killing Southwater'.

The development is earmarked on a 348-acre site which is currently farmland with trees, hedgerows and woodland.

But while some acknowledged the need for a secondary school in the village, there were demands that infrastructure should be put in before any houses are built.

Angela Wright said: "It won’t be just 1500 homes it will be more. We must stop these developers from destroying our green fields .. and killing animal habitat. Over the last few years we have seen Southwater double in size. Let’s stop killing Southwater."

Amanda Waldron commented: "What about the water neutrality?? If these are built, where is the water coming from??"

Richard Smallridge said: "Let’s be clear Southwater is desperate for a secondary school so I suppose if this is the only way. But it must be built first like they have with Bohunt."

But Susan Danbury pointed out: "People have to live somewhere and everyone is entitled to the possibility of their own home."

Patricia Londal said: "Infrastructure goes in first and houses get built in small numbers - and sold - before the next phase starts. There has to be some control over this sprawl of housing with no facilities!"

Valerie Perkins said: "Nooooooo there is enough housing around here no hospitals to cope schools or gp surgeries."

Roger Swann simply put : "FOR GODS SAKE NO MORE HOUSES IN HORSHAM AREA!"