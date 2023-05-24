A Horsham pensioner who gave up driving because his family considered it dangerous has now discovered that riding a mobility scooter is even worse.

Ted Longhurst, 88, says he risks ‘life and limb’ every time he travels from his home at Highwood Mill into Horsham town centre “because of the disgracefully dangerous condition of most of the pavements in the town.”

He said on one occasion he almost nosedived onto the carriageway when a pothole tipped his scooter. “I had to put my foot onto the kerb to stop myself from falling into the road,” he said.

He said he first disposed of his car and got the mobility scooter about four weeks ago after his family persuaded him that he had “reached the age at which driving could become dangerous.”

Ted Longhurst says he 'risks life and limb' every time he uses his mobility scooter to get to Horsham town centre. He says the pavements are in a shocking state. Pic S Robards SR2305241

But he was horrified to soon discover the poor condition of the town’s pavements.

“Most Sunday mornings, I risk life and limb by leaving my home and travelling across the town to Booth Way, a trip that takes an hour in each direction,” he said.

"This is what I have to experience due to the very poor state of the pathways. On the outward journey, Hills Farm Lane and Guildford Road are horrendous, the camber in places being almost impassable, and there are so many poorly repaired patches that have been left with dangerous potholes."

He added: “The Bishopric, and the route along West Street, Middle Street, and East Street as far as New Street is of a passable condition, but the length of New Street is disgracefully dangerous, and crossing to Barrington Road is almost impossible due to the volume of traffic transversing from Station Road to Oakhill Road at reckless speeds.

"Fortunately, access to Booth Way is by a well maintained cycle path.

“On advice, I varied my route home by going over the North Street railway bridge, Hurst Road, and the smooth pathway through Horsham Park, the taking my life in my hands and completing the journey by way of Guildford Road, and Hills Farm Road.

"I know of one resident of Highwood Mill who received an injury when his scooter tipped over. I do not want this to happen to me.”

