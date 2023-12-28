Residents in a South Downs village who have faced a year of chaos following a road landslide are marking the anniversary with a mocking ‘tribute’.

The post box topper in Pulborough marks the anniversary of road chaos in the village. The A29 at Church Hill was shut on December 28 2022 following a landslide. Traffic is currently controlled by lights and road repairs are still awaited.

The landslide – on December 28 2022 – led to the closure of the A29 at Church Hill in Pulborough. The major road was shut for months and, even now, is regulated by traffic lights while repairs are still awaited.

But some are trying to see the funny side. Villager Viv Sumner has crocheted a post box topper depicting the road scene and put it on display with the help of her husband.

"Hoping to lift the spirits of our village and having a laugh at the expense of the local authority,” said Viv.

The original closure of the A29 at Church Hill led to chaos in the village with traffic snarl-ups, safety fears and a loss of trade for local businesses.

The road reopened to single-lane traffic, controlled by traffic lights, in April.