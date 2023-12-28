Plans have been drawn up to convert an office block in Horsham into 10 flats.

Plans are being put forward to convert an office block - Bentley House in Horsham - into flats

A company known as Coldunnell has submitted a ‘prior approval notification’ to Horsham District Council to change the use of Bentley House in North Heath Lane from commercial to residential use.

The two-storey office block is on the southern edge of the North Heath Lane Industrial site and Coldunnell plan to site five one and two-bedroom flats on each floor.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The building has been long-established as offices but has been vacant for a number of months and was previously occupied by Salts Healthcare.

Coldunnell say that they do not plan to make any external changes to the building and say that there should be no water neutrality issues because the company is the freehold owner of the wider industrial estate.

The site backs onto Pondtail Park with residential properties at Barnsnap Close to the south east with the surrounding area predominantly residential. The Holbrook Club is nearby.

Coldunnell says that there is an existing parking area at the current office block which would provide space for 14 cars, along with cycle and refuse stores.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In a statement to the council, Coldunnell agents say: “The proposal is not an application for planning permission, but a prior approval notification application to the local planning authority for a determination as to whether the prior approval of the local authority is required.