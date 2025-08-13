More housing development proposed on farm fields in West Sussex village
A planning application has been submitted to Horsham District Council to build 59 new homes in Warnham.
The proposed development site – east of Tilletts Lane in the village – is owned by the Warnham Park Estate.
Agents Adam Architecture, in a statement to the council, say: “As landowner, the Warnham Park Estate is a local, long-term landholder in Warnham, and as such has a vested interest in a high quality improvement to the environment that lasts in perpetuity.”
And, they add: “The landowner is not a house builder, nor is the site under an option agreement to a house builder. The applicants are therefore able to ensure that the land is developed by appropriate house builders, who will be obliged to follow specific design parameters so that a successful new neighbourhood emerges over time.
“The Warnham Park Estate and their team have a vested interest in ensuring the development is right, from the first parcel to the last.”
The main part of the proposed development site is contained within two fields which are currently used for agricultural purposes with hedgerows and mature trees along the perimeter and also between the fields.
If planning permission is granted, 35 per cent of the 59 new homes would be classed as ‘affordable.’
The agents add: “There has been little development in the parish since 2006 apart from a recent development of 14 dwellings and this slow pace of development is probably one of the key reasons Warnham has retained its village feel.”
They maintain that the new homes would ‘make a significant contribution towards addressing the local housing needs and providing a range of housing options for the community.’
They also say that the development would help to support the local economy and ‘create a natural extension to Warnham that reinforces the viability of existing shops, services, and facilities, supporting the local economy and promoting a more sustainable community.’
