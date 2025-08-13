More housing development proposed on farm fields in West Sussex village

More housing development is being proposed on farm fields in a West Sussex village.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A planning application has been submitted to Horsham District Council to build 59 new homes in Warnham.

The proposed development site – east of Tilletts Lane in the village – is owned by the Warnham Park Estate.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Agents Adam Architecture, in a statement to the council, say: “As landowner, the Warnham Park Estate is a local, long-term landholder in Warnham, and as such has a vested interest in a high quality improvement to the environment that lasts in perpetuity.”

The area, marked in red, where it is proposed to build 59 new homes

And, they add: “The landowner is not a house builder, nor is the site under an option agreement to a house builder. The applicants are therefore able to ensure that the land is developed by appropriate house builders, who will be obliged to follow specific design parameters so that a successful new neighbourhood emerges over time.

“The Warnham Park Estate and their team have a vested interest in ensuring the development is right, from the first parcel to the last.”

The main part of the proposed development site is contained within two fields which are currently used for agricultural purposes with hedgerows and mature trees along the perimeter and also between the fields.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

If planning permission is granted, 35 per cent of the 59 new homes would be classed as ‘affordable.’

The agents add: “There has been little development in the parish since 2006 apart from a recent development of 14 dwellings and this slow pace of development is probably one of the key reasons Warnham has retained its village feel.”

They maintain that the new homes would ‘make a significant contribution towards addressing the local housing needs and providing a range of housing options for the community.’

They also say that the development would help to support the local economy and ‘create a natural extension to Warnham that reinforces the viability of existing shops, services, and facilities, supporting the local economy and promoting a more sustainable community.’

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

You can keep up to date with all the latest information on planning proposals, traffic notices, goods vehicle operator licences, premises licensing, licences to sell alcohol and probate notices in your area at publicnoticeportal.uk