More than 18,500 people visited Eastbourne’s ice rink over the festive period

More than 18,500 people visited Eastbourne’s ice rink this year – smashing last year’s number.

The attraction opened in the the town centre alongside the Christmas market ‘Winterland’ on December 1 and closed its doors on Sunday, January 8.

CEO of Your Eastbourne BID Stephen Holt said: “We are absolutely delighted with how the ice rink was received this year.

“We promised a bigger and better ice rink this year, and with the hard work from our incredible team, that’s what we achieved. The Winterland certainly made Christmas in Eastbourne special this year. I would like to say a huge thank you to the ice rink team. Their hard work and flexibility allowed us to make Eastbourne’s Lightning Fibre Ice Rink 2022 better than 2021.”

In 2021 the ice rink had a maximum capacity of 75 people, but this year it held more than 100 skaters at a time. The ice rink in 2021 was also the first real one in the town for more than a decade.

Your Eastbourne BID operations manager Luke Johnson said: “This year’s ice rink was absolutely brilliant for the town. Not only did we have Winterland return for 2022, but the addition of Bucklers’ winter bar was a brilliant. Grabbing a hot drink and bite to eat after the skating felt like the perfect Christmas treat.”

Amy, who was one of the skaters that visited the site, added: “The ice rink this year was amazing. Having more space on the ice and the winter bar right next door was brilliant. My family love the ice rink and my husband and I loved that we could grab a drink right after.”

The Your Eastbourne BID team said it has a number of other exciting events planned for 2023.

