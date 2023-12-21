Morrisons 'fun day' raises funds for Horsham foodbank
Customers were treated to food and drink giveaways from a wide variety of brands, a chance to win prizes in a raffle and other games. There was also entertainment from a balloon artist and face painter for younger visitors.
The store – in Springfield Road on the site of the former Sussex Lighting business – provides a mix of Morrisons own-brand products alongside branded favourites. It includes fresh produce, dairy, meat and a wide range of pizzas, ready meals, cupboard essentials and a selection of wine, beers, and spirits.
The in-store bakery freshly prepares a selection of bread, cakes, and pastries daily and customers can enjoy a wide range of drinks and hot-food-to-go including Rollover Hotdogs, Costa coffee and ‘Skwishee’ – the carbonated frozen drink.
The convenience store is open Monday to Sunday from 6am – 10pm.