People in Horsham have branded a Government plan to change MOTs to every two years as 'stupid', 'pointless', and 'irresponsible'.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson is said to be considering stretching the interval period for the £55 vehicle check-up, which is designed to ensure a car meets the minimum safety standard to be on the road, to every 24 months to alleviate the cost of living crisis.

There was some support for the idea on the County Times' Facebook page, but the overwhelming majority of people were against the plan.

Clive Fennell said: "No, I had my mot recently, it passed, with advisory get brake pads done within 1000 miles, which after that I had done, cost £70 if I had waited, it could have gone to the disk or accident that would be dearer."

Nigel Wood supported the idea and said: "I would actually support this, particularly for cars below a certain age. Cars are SO much more reliable than they used to be that a less frequent MOT seems a sensible idea. Of course the test would need to be more rigorous, and warnings would have to be issued for anything likely to fail within the next two years (such as the brake wear example above).

"Another thing that could be done would be to start at two year intervals but reduce the interval for specific vehicles which fail their MOT due to inadequate maintenance."

Heidi Lewis said: "What a totally irresponsible idea. It’s already to slack for once every 12 months as things can happen day after an MOT and a car could be unroadworthy for 364 days if the owner isn’t aware or bothered about the safety involved in ensuring the car needs to be roadworthy.

"Maybe they should look at other, less dangerous, ways of reducing our costs, like reducing tax and NI and not raising it?!"

Laura Dixon commented: "No, I think it's important to make sure a vehicle is roadworthy every year."

Sam Lockie was critical of the Government and said: "Maybe just making sure car tax letter is same amount as online would be nice. Got my letter for £155 then go online and poof £165. Couldn't organise a drinks party. Oh wait yes they can!"

Matthew Horne said: "The MOT only costs £40. It's the things that need repairing that costs a lot. Seems pointless to me."

Cathy Travers was not a fan either and said: "No, government clutching at straws and putting people at risk."

Emily Ede said: "No, I feel this a bad idea. Cars need to be checked. Maybe just make MOT's and Services more affordable? Or cuts to tax and insurances."

Terry Wakely added: "It should be done on mileage ,this would help retired people and those on limited income only do about 3000 a year before l retired it was nearer 30000 a year. Cars built before l believe 1960 do not need an mot mainly because there limited mileage."

Paula Valentine: "How is that going to help with everyone's cost of living? Stupid idea."