Mothers Day: The best places in the Hastings area to treat your mum

It’s Mother’s Day on Sunday March 19 and if you haven’t already made plans to take your mum somewhere special – here are a few ideas for you.
They range from cosy pubs with real fires to traditional Sussex cream teas and some ideas for those on a budget. Mother's Day is a celebration honouring the mother of the family or individual, as well as motherhood, maternal bonds, and the influence of mothers in society. It is celebrated on different days in many parts of the world and, in the UK, has its origins in the 16th century custom of 'Mothering Sunday'.
1. The Robin Hood at Icklesham.
The Robin Hood at Icklesham, on the A259, just outside Hastings, is known for the quality of its Sunday roasts and desserts. It has a welcoming, friendly atmosphere and is good value. Photo: supplied
2. La Delizia.
La Delizia, on the seafront in Hastings Old Town, is an Italian run eatery run with love, where you are sure to get a warm welcome. It is perfect for a coffee and cake stop as you take your mum for a stroll exploring the many individual shops and attractions of the Old Town. We would recommend sampling the delicious iced coffee dessert Crema di Caffe. Photo: supplied
3. Goat Ledge.
Goat Ledge, on the lower promenade near Warrior Square, St Leonards, is a great place to relax right by the sea and enjoy freshly cooked food and a range of drinks from coffee to cocktails. If the weather is unkind Goat Ledge also has some cosy enclosed beach hut style booths. Photo: supplied
4. Bannatynes
Bannatynes Hotel and Spa, on The Ridge, is offering Mother's Day afternoon teas with Selection of afternoon tea sandwiches including egg mayonnaise and cress, smoked salmon, ham and cucumber and cream cheese, with home-made scones with cream and jam, a chef's selection of mini afternoon tea cakes, served with tea and coffee. Photo: supplied