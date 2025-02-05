A motorcycle rider was seriously injured in a collision in St Leonards, police said.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The incident involved a car and motorbike last Wednesday (January 29) in Sedlescombe Road South, near the junction with Windmill Road, and police are now appealing for information.

A Sussex Police spokesperson said: “The incident happened at about 11.20am on January 29.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It included the driver of a black Honda Jazz, travelling from Windmill Road, southbound, and the rider of a Honda motorcycle, travelling northbound.

Police accident

“The rider, a 30-year-old local man, sustained serious but not life-threatening injuries and was taken to hospital. The driver, a 76-year-old local man, was not injured.

“Officers are investigating and want anyone with relevant information to come forward.

“This includes anyone with CCTV, doorbell or dashcam footage of the incident, or of the vehicles in the area at the time.

“Information can be reported to Sussex Police online, or call 101 and quote serial 433 of 29/01.”