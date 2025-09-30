Motorcyclists plan remembrance ride for teenager who died in Seaford

Flowers and photos at Seaford station

A group of East Sussex motorcyclists are planning a ‘remembrance ride’ for Joshua Ingram.

Joey Clayton-Pynn announced the event on Facebook, via Seaford and Newhaven noticeboards, saying it is set to take place on October 11. Visit www.facebook.com/events/658806796841913.

The event page described Joshua as a ‘sweet, kind, caring young lad’ with a bright future, saying: “He would always make people laugh when he could and be there for you in difficult times. In memory of Josh we thought we should give him a nice big send-off by getting people together.”

It said the ‘little remembrance ride’ is to show ‘how much Josh means to people’.

Joshua Ingram, 16, from Newhaven, died following at Seaford station onSeptember 10. Photo released by family via British Transport Police

The event comes after 16-year-old Joshua, from Newhaven, died following reports of a stabbing at Seaford station on Wednesday, September 10. Police confirmed shortly after that a murder investigation had been launched.

Since then, British Transport Police (BTP) said two boys – aged 14 and 16 – were arrested on the morning of Friday, September 19, at addresses in Seaford on suspicion of conspiracy to murder. Police said the 14-year-old was also arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to possess a firearm and police said both were later released on bail. Police have also confirmed that a 16-year-old boy, who was arrested at the scene, has appeared in court and was remanded in custody.

The remembrance ride Facebook page said people with motorbikes are meeting at ‘Newhaven strip’, the long stretch of road by McDonald’s at 11am on October 11. The ride will set off at 11.30am and the route will go towards Seaford and then to the the seafront.

The message said: “If you don’t ride, that’s okay! You can stand at the side of the road while we make our way into Seaford.”

Police said people who witnessed the incident in Seaford on September 10, or who have information that could help police, can contact BTP by texting 61016 or calling 0800 40 50 40, quoting reference 428 of 10 September. Alternatively, people can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.