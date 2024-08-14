Mum and daughter, 6, in 190-mile cycle ride from Sussex to Paris Olympics
And the intrepid journey by Hannah Miller, 37, and little daughter Seren raised more than £2,000 for local charities.
The pair, from Kirdford, embarked on their extraordinary trek from Newhaven to Paris and back, combining their passion for adventure with a mission to support local causes.
Hannah, who was inspired to take on the epic cycle ride after securing tickets to the 2024 Olympics, said: “I’m incredibly proud of what we’ve achieved. It was challenging but rewarding, and it brought us closer together. I hope our journey inspires other families and single parents to explore the joys of cycle touring.”
The pair set off on July 29 beginning their journey in Dieppe, France, and following the Avenue Verte – a scenic, national cycle route linking London and Paris.
Despite facing early challenges with extreme heat and fatigue, the duo persevered, covering up to 45km a day, with Seren – who has been cycling since she was two years old – managing significant portions on her own.
Their route took them through many picturesque towns before culminating in Paris where they cycled to iconic landmarks such as the Eiffel Tower and Notre Dame before enjoying the Olympic events.
The duo’s fundraising efforts will benefit several local causes, including the Turning Tides Homeless Charity, 1st Wisborough Green Scout Group, Plaistow and Kirdford Primary School, and their local church.
To support Hannah and Seren’s fundraising efforts, donations can still be made at www.gofundme.com/f/Serensbigbikeride
Hannah, a self employed cycle mechanic – Hannah’s Bike Barn – said: “We wanted to raise money for lots of causes locally and it is really hard to choose just one. Sharing the money out will make a huge difference to each of the chosen charities.
“As a single parent I have sometimes needed help. I am part of a community that is hugely supportive. I live my life with the ambition that I should try and give back to the community more than I take, so this fundraising along with my volunteering roles is my contribution to some of the
organisations and the community that make a difference to our lives.”
