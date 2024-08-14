Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A mum and her six-year-old daughter have cycled an incredible 190 miles from Sussex to the Paris Olympics and back.

And the intrepid journey by Hannah Miller, 37, and little daughter Seren raised more than £2,000 for local charities.

The pair, from Kirdford, embarked on their extraordinary trek from Newhaven to Paris and back, combining their passion for adventure with a mission to support local causes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Hannah, who was inspired to take on the epic cycle ride after securing tickets to the 2024 Olympics, said: “I’m incredibly proud of what we’ve achieved. It was challenging but rewarding, and it brought us closer together. I hope our journey inspires other families and single parents to explore the joys of cycle touring.”

Hannah Miller and her daughter Seren, six, cycled more than 190 miles from Sussex to the Paris Olympics and back

The pair set off on July 29 beginning their journey in Dieppe, France, and following the Avenue Verte – a scenic, national cycle route linking London and Paris.

Despite facing early challenges with extreme heat and fatigue, the duo persevered, covering up to 45km a day, with Seren – who has been cycling since she was two years old – managing significant portions on her own.

Their route took them through many picturesque towns before culminating in Paris where they cycled to iconic landmarks such as the Eiffel Tower and Notre Dame before enjoying the Olympic events.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The duo’s fundraising efforts will benefit several local causes, including the Turning Tides Homeless Charity, 1st Wisborough Green Scout Group, Plaistow and Kirdford Primary School, and their local church.

Hannah Miller and her daughter Seren, six, on their epic cycle ride from Sussex to the Paris Olympics

To support Hannah and Seren’s fundraising efforts, donations can still be made at www.gofundme.com/f/Serensbigbikeride

Hannah, a self employed cycle mechanic – Hannah’s Bike Barn – said: “We wanted to raise money for lots of causes locally and it is really hard to choose just one. Sharing the money out will make a huge difference to each of the chosen charities.

Six-year-old Seren Miller got to see all the Paris sights - as well as the Olympic games - on her mammoth cycle ride with her mum Hannah

“As a single parent I have sometimes needed help. I am part of a community that is hugely supportive. I live my life with the ambition that I should try and give back to the community more than I take, so this fundraising along with my volunteering roles is my contribution to some of the

organisations and the community that make a difference to our lives.”