Mum of missing Worthing mum Georgina Gharsallah 'just can't give up' fight for answers seven years on

Worthing’s Andrea Gharsallah, the mum of missing Georgina, admits she has ‘moments where I feel I can’t do this anymore’ as she continues her painstaking fight for answers.

However, Andrea – speaking on the seventh anniversary of her daughter’s disappearance – said she will never give up hope. She remains committed to her desperate search for the truth.

“Today, my daughter said to me, how do you feel?” Andrea said. “I just said I feel really, really exhausted actually and tired. I actually don't really want to go out and do any more posters today.

"Just you get sort of disheartened and I'm just thinking, how long is it going to go on for? Because it's not as if we've had anything positive or any information that's even remotely positive.

Today (Friday, March 7) marks seven years since Georgina Gharsallah was last seen. Police said this is despite ‘extensive enquiries’ to find her. Photo: Sussex Police

"We just seem to be in the same place as we were when we first reported her missing.

“But I can't give up. I just can't give up.”

Mum-of-two Georgina was 30-years-old when she went missing on March 7, 2018.

Mother of Georgina, Andrea Gharsallah (left), was supported by family, friends and kind-hearted strangers on the fifth anniversary of her daughter's disappearance

CCTV footage showed her leaving the Clifton Food and Wine shop in Clifton Road at 9.30am and she hasn’t been seen since.

The investigating officer on the case has today penned an open letter to those who know what happened to the missing mum from Worthing.

In response, Andrea said: “It's quite a powerful message but personally I don't think people who know [what happened] are going to think, oh yeah, I must do that and come forward because the police are asking now and appealing.

“I've been appealing for how long and nobody's responded to me ever. I just don't think that they're going to respond to the police. That's my opinion anyway.

"What is being done, I don't feel that it's enough to find answers, but that's because I'm Georgina's mum. I want answers, I want everything to be done.

"We haven't got answers now after seven years and I'm just constantly doing things all the time. This week I just feel so tired because I've been out trying to put banners on the bridge, taking them off, putting new ones on, putting ribbons on and I've been out so many nights this week at nine and ten o'clock.

“I was out there and it was foggy and I could hardly see anything one night. And I just thought, oh, that's enough and I'll go home.

“And I've just been trying to organise new posters, get them printed, get them laminated, and it just sort of goes on and on.”

Andrea said it feels like a ‘bit of a waste’ for her to be out standing in town appealing for help – ‘especially in the cold and dark’, adding: “Three or four people just trickle out.

"I might have my moments where I feel I can’t do this anymore.

"It’s hard to get to that stage where I was doing marathons and trail marathons and things like that.

"But I'm still here, still trying to find my answers and I won't be stopped. I won't stop.

“I won't ever stop. It is a fear of mine that what if I get ill or something like that? Who will carry this on if something like that happens to me.

“Georgina's sisters have all got lives and partners and children and they could never do what I do. And they don't really want to. They just can't deal with all these public trolls and all the nastiness.

“They say to me: ‘I don't know how you do it, mum’.

"I want to because it's my daughter. I want to do it just to keep her name out there, to find answers.”

Andrea said the pain has not got easier as the years have gone on.

She added: “I think it gets harder. I can't believe it's seven years.

“It's not like they've got leads or anything. But for me, you know, they've got to do something to find answers. Otherwise it will just get left and it will be one of those cases in 25 years that you read about now.”

You can report information to the police directly either online, or by calling 101, quoting Operation Pavo. You can also share information via the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously online or by calling 0800 555 111.

Read more about the case from Detective Superintendent Andy Wolstenholme at www.sussex.police.uk/news/sussex/news/witness-appeals/search-for-the-truth-about-what-happened-to-georgina-gharsallah/.