Mystery 'rumbling' sound plagues people in Horsham

A strange rumbling sound has been plaguing people in parts of Horsham and nearby villages.

Many residents have reported hearing the peculiar noise – but mystery surrounds the cause.

Reports of the ‘rumbling’ have been made by people in a number of different parts of the town including Roffey, Holbrook and Littlehaven, as well as in Warnham, Faygate and Rudgwick.

Some have taken to social media to speculate on what could be causing it. Many suggest it is simply thunder or the sound of aircraft at Gatwick, but others have dismissed those theories. One said: “It’s unlike anything we normally hear from Gatwick.”

Other less likely theories include the sound of wild boar, aliens or a ‘skyquake’ – a phenomenon where a loud sound is reported to originate from the sky. Reports of skyquakes have come from around the world including the North Sea, Canada, Japan, Australia, Italy, Argentina and the United States, as well as the UK.

The recent rumbling sound is thought to differ from the global phenomenon known as the ‘World Hum’ – an odd low-pitched sound usually heard early in the morning or in the middle of the night. Instances of that noise have previously been reported by residents in Broadbridge Heath, West Chiltington, Pulborough and Storrington, as well as in Horsham.