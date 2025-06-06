Mystery surrounds the disappearance of unique sculptures outside The Body Shop's former home in West Sussex, amid ongoing demolition works.

Photos taken in May, showed demolition works were underway at the iconic pagoda-style former home of The Body Shop in Watersmead Business Park, Wick.

This came after technical documents were submitted to Arun District Council for the redevelopment of land at Norway Lane. It is made up of two warehouse buildings, previously occupied by Amazon, and the former headquarters of The Body Shop, which forms part of the wider business park.

If plans are given the go ahead, the site could become a hub of retail stores.

In April 1993, the Littlehampton Gazette ran an article about the installation of sculptures at the Bodyshop HQ made by a team, including a man named Giles Penny.

It was a three dimensional interpretation of a painting by French modernist painter Édouard Manet called Le Déjeuner sur l'herbe.

Giles said: “Recently I was informed of the demolition of the Bodyshop HQ. I contacted the Bodyshop to ask what is happening to the sculptures.

"They said the Le Déjeuner sur l’herbe and another group of five figures I had made (an interpretation of Bathers at Asnières by Georges Seurat) had been stolen.

The iconic pagoda-style former home of The Body Shop in Littlehampton is being demolished. Photo: Eddie Mitchell

"This is very upsetting to both myself and the local community that have worked or work, even have relatives that still work at TBS that have been there for many years. These statues were part of Littlehampton for 35 years and are being missed.”

Giles said he has notified the The Stolen Art Register.

The Body Shop has been approached for comment about the alleged thefts.

It came after news at the end of last year that The Body Shop was relocating its head office to Brighton.

The company, a stalwart of British high streets for almost 50 years, opened its first store in Brighton in 1976.

At the forefront of many people’s minds, too, is the late founder of The Body Shop, Dame Anita Roddick.

Best known for her Body Shop cosmetic chain, Dame Anita also played a key part in the West Sussex community, acting as patron and trustee for a number of charities and organisations in Chichester and Bognor Regis. She passed away, aged 64, in September 2007.

Giles said the remaining sculptures ‘were on site’ and are ‘due for posable restoration in respect of Anita Roddick’s legacy’.

He held a meeting at the site in Wick to ‘evaluate the posable restoration’ of the remaining sculptures’.

“We would love to get something done, because it's part of Anita's legacy,” Giles said.

"People were a bit taken aback by the demolition of this site so I think this is one way to keep hold of something from 1993.

"I worked there for two years, closely with Anita.

"There's another meeting planned, to see how we go forward, because some of the other figures are simply at the undergrowth at the minute."

Local residents have started a 'movement to save the Body Shop statue'. One idea was to place it on the roundabout.

An email to this newspaper read: “The scandalous destruction of what was our most iconic building is wiping out Littlehampton’s history. What a great shame.”

West Sussex County Council said the community's sadness over the demolition of The Body Shop building in Littlehampton is ‘understandable’.

A spokesperson added: “The roundabout is already officially named The Body Shop Roundabout, however, if the local community would like to put forward ideas for changes to the roundabout they can do so via the county council website.

"West Sussex County Council will consider any applications received but design ideas would need to be considered alongside the safety of all road users.”

A spokesperson for Arun District Council said: “We understand that it’s sad for the community to see such an iconic building, deeply connected to our local heritage and a company founded by a pioneering businesswoman from our district, being demolished.

“Our planning team received an application for the site which is being dealt with following the usual procedure.

“The land isn’t owned by Arun District Council, but we will speak to the landowners to make a request for some kind of tribute to honour Bodyshop founder Anita Roddick on site.

"It will be the landowners’ decision whether this is something they wish to do.

“Members of the public may wish to make representations as part of the planning process to also request a tribute.

“The planning application can be found at www1.arun.gov.uk/aplanning/OcellaWeb/planningDetails?reference=LU/27/25/DEM.”

Meanwhile, details of which retailers might be opening at the site have not yet been revealed. Hallway Properties announced the first steps in a proposed redevelopment project that would pave the way for a new wave of shops in Littlehampton. What they have said is the plan will feature ‘some of the biggest names in retail’.